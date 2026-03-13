Roadmap 2026: Crestron
Brad Hintze, Executive Vice President of Customer Success and Marketing at Crestron, shares insights into the company's roadmap and what 2026 holds for its AV/IT customers.
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AVT Question: Please share insights into the company's roadmap and what 2026 holds for its AV/IT customers.
Thought Leader: Brad Hintze, Executive Vice President of Customer Success and Marketing at Crestron
For over 50 years, Crestron has focused on delivering solutions for content, collaboration, and control. As those products evolved, it became clear that they all had to work together—seamlessly. Most vendors excel at one; we integrate all three.Article continues below
One area that’s of particular focus for us in 2026 is collaboration. The modern workplace has evolved into a universe where constant collaboration is absolutely vital, and so ensuring that devices facilitate collaboration without friction for the user is key to success.
Hybrid work is now the norm for many organizations, and AI tools are a common part of most meetings. With those developments come challenges: How do you deliver excellence across hundreds of rooms without the time and expense of custom integration every time? How do you ensure that every collaborator has a consistent, intuitive, and user-friendly experience, whether they’re in-person or remote? And how do you create the infrastructure that best leverages the AI functions that are at your disposal?
Crestron set out to engineer solutions that are purpose-built to meet those challenges. Our engineers strove to answer what amounted to a single question: What if collaboration just worked—everywhere, every time?
By bringing together content, collaboration, and control in ways that truly integrate, we're making great collaboration the default experience everywhere. As 2026 begins, we’re releasing a suite of innovations that work together as one ecosystem.
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It's a theme we’ll be focused on throughout 2026. The solutions we’ve created share a commonality with the new products we’ll introduce as 2026 progresses: thoughtful design from the outset. For us, collaboration isn’t an afterthought; it’s engineered into every Crestron product.
Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. Davis moderates several monthly AV/IT roundtables and enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the ever-evolving AV/IT industry. She explores the ethos of collaboration, hybrid workplaces, experiential spaces, and artificial intelligence to share with readers. Previously, she developed the TechDecisions brand of content sites for EH Publishing, named one of the “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 25 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners and sampling local IPAs. Connect with her on LinkedIn.