Roadmap 2026: Nureva

AVT Question: Please share insights into the company's roadmap and what 2026 holds for its AV/IT customers.

Thought Leader: Nancy Knowlton, Chief Executive Officer at Nureva

At the heart of Nureva’s product philosophy is a simple promise: to help our customers get their work done without drama and without distractions. We believe our audio solutions should quietly empower people and not demand their attention. That’s why our products are designed to work reliably in the background, making our customers’ work lives easier and more productive. Our solutions enable teams to collaborate, communicate, and succeed without thinking about the technology that makes it possible.

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Our design approach is rooted in one word: easy. That means no frustration, no extra steps or added costs, and no apologies. From installation and setup to deployment, management, and updates, every interaction is streamlined. We aim to surprise our customers with just how effortless every aspect of our products can be.

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Behind this simplicity is a commitment to solving the hardest audio problems—like delivering exceptional audio in large spaces—and making our solutions remarkably easy. What once seemed complex and intimidating becomes straightforward and stress-free. That’s the difference we bring.

This design philosophy will come to life in the coming months in our new HDX series. With five configurations to choose from, HDX will deliver the audio functionality and performance that larger spaces demand. From full-room mic coverage to Adaptive Voice Lift, Adaptive Voice Amplification, assistive listening, and divisible room automation, HDX offers comprehensive audio functionality at an affordable price.

Our philosophy is clear: Technology should serve people—not the other way around. By removing barriers and complexity, we deliver products that simply work, every time. And that’s how we make a real difference, today and into the future.