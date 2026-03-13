1 SOUND Brings Clarity and Quality to a Challenging Sanctuary

Peak Systems Group recently completed an audio upgrade for St. John the Baptist Church in Jefferson, WI, that delivered a passive, high-quality, intelligible sound system in a sanctuary with reflective surfaces. 1 SOUND Contour CT28, Cannon C5i, and SUB12 loudspeakers were selected to achieve both performance and visual integration.

[Not So Quiet Reflection]

“The client wanted to move away from steerable column arrays,” explained Isaac Mittlesteadt, design engineer at Peak Systems Group. “While these systems often address difficult acoustics, a prior negative experience led them to request a fully passive approach. The remodeled sanctuary required a system that performed at a high level without compromising aesthetics or architectural integrity.”

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The CT28’s precise pattern control proved invaluable in a sanctuary made more reflective by the removal of carpet, while its high-frequency response delivered transparent, intelligible speech throughout the space. “A quick model in Auralis [1 SOUND’s 3D audio prediction software] confirmed proper trim heights and down angles for the CT28’s horn pattern, supporting the overall design strategy,” Mittlesteadt noted. The C5i complemented the CT28 as audio support in smaller zones, and the SUB12 provided the low-frequency support needed for music and spoken word without overwhelming the space.

(Image credit: 1 SOUND)

Aesthetics were also central to the design. Even in standard white, the 1 SOUND enclosures seamlessly complemented the updated sanctuary architecture. Mittleseadt explained that ensuring the system matched the sanctuary’s aesthetics helped minimize potential negative feedback. The careful integration of the system allowed the congregation to experience clear, natural sound without visually distracting elements.

The result is a high-performing, fully passive audio system that delivers consistent coverage, transparency, and clarity across the sanctuary. The system now provides the church with an elegant and effective solution for speech reinforcement and music, perfectly matching the space’s updated design while addressing its acoustic challenges.

“1 SOUND is great to work with…The family-operated ‘small feel’ company aligns well with our heritage and culture at Peak Systems Group, and we're happy to have them as a partner in our loudspeaker toolbox,” Mittlesteadt added.