Sports AV 2026: Epson America

AVT Question: Please share insights on emerging trends and technologies that help engage fans, distribute audio and video in near real-time, and make a difference in sporting venues and esports arenas.

Thought Leader: Chris Teguh, Product Manager at Epson

In higher education sports and esports environments, immersive technologies are enhancing athlete training and how fans engage. Projection-based systems have a major impact on this market, with the ability to transform static spaces into dynamic, data-rich environments. High-brightness, high-resolution projectors can turn any surface into an interactive display, enabling virtual practice environments, enhanced coaching visualization, and engaging fan experiences.

Tools like projection mapping, simulators, and interactive displays enhance both training and spectator experiences by creating immersive environments that deepen skill development and captivate audiences." —Chris Teguh, Product Manager at Epson

One area that is gaining attraction in higher education is golf simulation. Projection is uniquely suited to create a large, immersive environment where students can hit a golf ball without damaging a display surface. When integrated with advanced golf performance software, student athletes have access to realistic, data-driven practice sessions regardless of weather, time of day, or location. These systems enable athletes to study ball flight analytics and practice in lifelike projected visuals, helping athletes refine performance.

When selecting a golf simulator projector, the underlying technology is a critical consideration. 3LCD projectors utilize three dedicated chips to reproduce all primary colors at once, delivering exceptional color accuracy and consistency across the entire image. This ensures subtle gradients—such as those found on greens, and deeper tones like sand traps—appear balanced and lifelike. Additionally, high-resolution and native contrast are important for maintaining image depth and clarity in diverse lighting environments.

In esports, immersive projection can help create visually striking competition spaces that heighten audience engagement. From projected scoreboards and reactive lighting effects to floor-to-ceiling visuals that mirror in-game action, projection brings spectators close to the excitement and helps higher ed institutions stand out as innovators in athletic and digital competition spaces.

