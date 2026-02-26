Nanolumens Expands Aurora Video Processing Platform

Nanolumens has added new enhancements to its Aurora video processing platform with Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) compatibility for Active Directory-based systems, and the addition of Eye Guard, a proprietary algorithm designed to reduce eye fatigue during extended viewing periods. The latest updates expand Aurora’s capabilities for large networks and highly secure environments where centralized control and operator performance are critical.

Aurora now integrates with Active Directory infrastructure, enabling organizations to manage user authentication and permissions through existing network security frameworks. The capability allows IT staff and network managers to control access from a centralized directory, simplifying credential management while strengthening system security across large corporations and distributed networks such as airports.

Eye Guard is designed to support personnel who monitor displays for long durations by helping reduce eye fatigue without compromising visual clarity. The new feature benefits control room operators, managers and systems designers working in environments such as network operations centers and security operations centers where continuous viewing is required.

“With Active Directory support and Eye Guard, Aurora continues to mature to meet the operational needs of secure and large-scale deployments,” said Brice McPheeters, VP of product and planning at Nanolumens. “It’s critical that we solve video processing challenges from the user’s perspective. Aurora’s LDAP feature, which is unique in the video processing industry, does just that by removing the single sign-on barriers operators currently experience. These enhancements give organizations greater administrative control and security while better supporting the teams responsible for monitoring and managing critical visual systems.”

Originally introduced in June 2025, Aurora was purpose-built to work exclusively with Nanolumens displays, providing an integrated video processing platform for applications that require dependable performance and streamlined system management. The TAA-compliant device’s new capabilities reflect Nanolumens’ continued investment in expanding the platform to address the security, usability and operational requirements of enterprise and control room environments.

Designed for deployments where reliability and oversight are essential, Aurora supports centralized administration while helping organizations maintain consistent performance across complex display networks. The platform is suited to a range of commercial and institutional settings that require secure access and continuous visual monitoring.