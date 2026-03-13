Uniguest Launches Interactive Multiview

Uniguest has unveiled Interactive Multiview. Designed for high-performance environments, Interactive Multiview enables organizations to display up to four simultaneous live video or TV streams in a 2x2 layout, with full remote-control interactivity to select, prioritize, and switch content instantly. Interactive Multiview is delivered directly through Uniguest’s Tripleplay platform, simplifying deployment and reducing infrastructure complexity.

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“Interactive Multiview is a powerful example of how we continue to evolve our platform around real customer use cases,” said Matt Goche, CEO at Uniguest. “Organisations don’t just want more content – they want smarter control over it. By combining multi-stream delivery with intuitive interactivity, we’re giving venues and enterprises the flexibility to engage audiences and operate more efficiently from a single unified platform.”

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Powered by BrightSign XT5 hardware, the feature allows users to toggle between quad-view and full-screen mode, select specific audio feeds, and maintain complete control over their viewing experience.

Interactive Multiview has been developed to address growing demand for flexible, real-time content monitoring and engagement across enterprise estates. In sports venues, it enables fans and operators to switch between camera angles or concurrent matches. In corporate and banking environments, traders and executives can monitor multiple live news or market feeds and instantly focus on breaking developments. For conferences, training centers and command operations, moderators can oversee multiple breakout sessions or operational streams without losing situational awareness.