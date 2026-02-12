How Owl Labs Is Expanding Enterprise Hybrid Collaboration

Owl Labs unveiled its Meeting Owl 5 Pro, its newest 360-degree camera, speaker, and mic device. The Meeting Owl 5 Pro reimagines the center-of-table experience for hybrid meetings with a solution purpose-built for enterprise organizations, delivering a seamless single-cable Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) experience.

Flexibility is foundational to the Meeting Owl 5 Pro’s design, enabling it to support virtually any room setup, from standalone BYOD setups to integration as a peripheral within full in-room systems. A single-cable BYOD experience enables instant USB connectivity to the room’s A/V system, simplifying room setup, reducing cabling complexity, and ensuring a consistent experience for in-room and remote participants.

Key features and performance enhancements in the Meeting Owl 5 Pro include wired multi-device pairing, direct Ethernet connectivity, integrated port design, MDEP-ready architectur, five customizable video meeting modes, and flexible wireless or wired pairing.

"The Meeting Owl 5 Pro represents a significant leap forward in our mission to create truly equitable hybrid meetings for all companies, with a focus on Enterprise," said Frank Weishaupt, CEO of Owl Labs. "From streamlined setup to enterprise-grade innovations, a company commitment to MDEP readiness, and a reinforced channel strategy, we’re delivering a solution that modern organizations can trust today, which will continue to improve with new advancements over time."

To strengthen its commitment to channel partners, Owl Labs is launching an enhanced Channel Partner Program alongside the new product, with the Meeting Owl 5 Pro among the company’s first channel-first offerings. The program offers increased margin flexibility, expanded education and training, deal registration, incentives, and dedicated support. It also includes a subscription offering of Owl 360 Services, Owl Labs’ services platform built for enterprise IT administrators for remote device management, advanced analytics, priority onboarding and technical support, and enhanced device protection.