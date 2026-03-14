Roadmap 2026: Matrox Video

AVT Question: Please share insights into the company's roadmap and what 2026 holds for its AV/IT customers.

Thought Leader: Catherine Koutsaris, Product Marketing Manager at Matrox Video

As Matrox Video celebrates 50 years of innovation, our 2026 roadmap is guided by a clear philosophy: solve real customer challenges with AV-over-IP solutions built for reliability, quality, and flexibility. In a market where systems must scale faster and integrate across more devices and environments, we believe the next era of AV will be defined by interoperability, scalability, and performance at every stage of deployment.

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That is why we continue investing in a complete AV-over-IP ecosystem designed to perform end-to-end—from source to screen. Our goal is to deliver a connected foundation where capture, distribution, control, and visualization work seamlessly together, giving customers the freedom to build systems that fit their needs today while staying ready for what comes next.

Open standards and true interoperability remain central to our strategy. By supporting frameworks such as ST 2110, IPMX, and NMOS, we strengthen compatibility across modern AV infrastructures and enable best-of-breed system design for a wide range of applications. This standards-based approach gives integrators and end users the flexibility to select the right technologies for each environment while maintaining consistent performance across the ecosystem.

After five decades of innovation, Matrox Video remains committed to driving the next chapter of video technology with solutions designed for long-term adaptability and evolving customer needs.