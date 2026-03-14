Roadmap 2026: Matrox Video
Catherine Koutsaris, Product Marketing Manager at Matrox Video, shares insights into the company's roadmap and what 2026 holds for its AV/IT customers.
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AVT Question: Please share insights into the company's roadmap and what 2026 holds for its AV/IT customers.
Thought Leader: Catherine Koutsaris, Product Marketing Manager at Matrox Video
As Matrox Video celebrates 50 years of innovation, our 2026 roadmap is guided by a clear philosophy: solve real customer challenges with AV-over-IP solutions built for reliability, quality, and flexibility. In a market where systems must scale faster and integrate across more devices and environments, we believe the next era of AV will be defined by interoperability, scalability, and performance at every stage of deployment.Article continues below
That is why we continue investing in a complete AV-over-IP ecosystem designed to perform end-to-end—from source to screen. Our goal is to deliver a connected foundation where capture, distribution, control, and visualization work seamlessly together, giving customers the freedom to build systems that fit their needs today while staying ready for what comes next.
Open standards and true interoperability remain central to our strategy. By supporting frameworks such as ST 2110, IPMX, and NMOS, we strengthen compatibility across modern AV infrastructures and enable best-of-breed system design for a wide range of applications. This standards-based approach gives integrators and end users the flexibility to select the right technologies for each environment while maintaining consistent performance across the ecosystem.
After five decades of innovation, Matrox Video remains committed to driving the next chapter of video technology with solutions designed for long-term adaptability and evolving customer needs.
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Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. Davis moderates several monthly AV/IT roundtables and enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the ever-evolving AV/IT industry. She explores the ethos of collaboration, hybrid workplaces, experiential spaces, and artificial intelligence to share with readers. Previously, she developed the TechDecisions brand of content sites for EH Publishing, named one of the “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 25 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners and sampling local IPAs. Connect with her on LinkedIn.