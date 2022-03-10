AVer Collaborates with Lenovo and Yamaha for Seamless Hybrid Meeting Bundle

AVer Information Inc. USA, an award-winning provider of education technology and video collaboration solutions, announced a technology collaboration with Lenovo and Yamaha to streamline hybrid meeting room connectivity. The plug-and-play solution bundle is certified for Microsoft Teams to offer seamless, global collaboration between business meeting spaces and remote offices. The hybrid room-ready solution includes the AVer CAM520 Pro2, Lenovo ThinkSmart Core + Controller, and Yamaha ADECIA Ceiling Mic and Speaker Solution.

[Yamaha UC on Conferencing Audio]

AVer’s CAM520 Pro2 boasts pristine video quality with intuitive features to simplify collaboration. The CAM520 Pro2 brings brilliantly sharp, detailed video to any collaboration space. AVer’s SmartFrame, a next-generation facial and body detection system, automatically shifts the camera's focus and follows the presenter throughout each saved zone. SmartFrame ensures that everyone is visible on the screen up to 32 feet away. Designed for medium to large conference rooms or classrooms, the CAM520 Pro2 has agile features, including 24X total zoom (12X optical + 6X digital), Sony True WDR, and an 84-degree FOV. The CAM520 Pro2 offers built-in advanced integration capabilities, perfect for a controlled environment to allow users to connect the CAM520 Pro2 via RS232 or Visca-over-IP to joystick controllers and control systems.

“We are incredibly excited about delivering a best-in-class conference solution with our partners AVer and Yamaha," said Brian Mignault, director of North America vertical solutions and smart collaboration sales at Lenovo. "Leveraging Lenovo’s top-quality computer alongside audio and visual solutions from our partners, we have the ability to enhance the meeting experience in larger rooms as the back-to-work migration begins. Tie it all together with ThinkSmart Manager from Lenovo, you not only have best-in-class technology, you’ll also have masterful management software to ensure your collaboration spaces are fully functioning and operating effectively at all times."

[Yamaha's ADECIA Conferencing Solution Certified for Microsoft Teams]

“We’re excited to be teamed up with two incredibly strong brands who also have deep roots in innovation and quality for their products,” said Michelle Baeza, director of strategic partnerships at Yamaha Unified Communications. “While the technologies within these three solutions bring so much value alone, together they provide the complete package for customers to easily and efficiently deploy, configure, and manage a high-quality Microsoft Teams environment.”

[Yamaha Unified Communications Roadmap 2022]

“Together, AVer, Lenovo and Yamaha are bridging the gap to support seamless collaboration for Microsoft Teams Rooms,” said Carl Harvell, director of product marketing for AVer USA. "AVer is proud to align with Lenovo and Yamaha to create an industry-leading solution for a simplified user experience. The hybrid room-ready bundle will provide a unified and reliable connectivity solution for Microsoft Teams Rooms.”

AVer’s CAM520 Pro2, Lenovo ThinkSmart Core + Controller, and Yamaha ADECIA Ceiling Mic and Speaker Solution, together, enable plug-and-play connectivity for Microsoft Teams. AVer’s technology partnership will provide users with another layer of seamless technology to increase meeting efficiency and participant engagement. AVer’s solutions establish a safe collaboration culture in any organization and make productivity and engagement higher for all meeting attendees, even the remote ones.