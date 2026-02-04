What to Know about ClickShare's Wireless Room System Bundles

Barco has launched its new ClickShare Hub room system bundles, developed in partnership with Sennheiser and officially certified for Microsoft Teams. As one of the first wireless room systems built on the Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform (MDEP), the certified bundles pair ClickShare Hub Core with Sennheiser’s TeamConnect Bar S, optimized for small meeting rooms, and ClickShare Hub Pro with TeamConnect Bar M, tailored for medium-sized spaces.

[Simplicity Rules the Videoconferencing Day]

“Achieving Microsoft Teams certification for our first wireless room system bundles is a strategic milestone for Barco,” said Jan van Houtte, EVP meeting experiences at Barco. “It strengthens ClickShare’s role in enabling seamless and inclusive collaboration experiences, giving users confidence that their meetings will run smoothly, securely, and without complexity.”

Leveraging the capabilities of MDEP, these bundles ensure enterprise-grade security and compliance. The next-gen ClickShare Button makes sharing content effortless in any meeting scenario, whether you’re joining a hybrid call or presenting in-room. Employees and guests alike can share content to the meeting room display in seconds, with no hassle. These modular room system bundles combine Barco’s wireless conferencing and presentation technology with Sennheiser’s advanced audio and video capabilities.

This marks another step in Barco’s strategy to expand from bring-your-own-device (BYOD) solutions to fully integrated room systems for hybrid collaboration.

“We’re delighted to reach this milestone with Barco,” said Charlie Jones, senior partner relations manager at Sennheiser. “By combining our 80 years of audio expertise with Barco’s award-winning ClickShare collaboration platform, we’re helping organizations create meeting spaces where communication feels natural and effortless. The certification of these bundles reinforces the reliability and performance that customers expect from both Barco and Sennheiser.”