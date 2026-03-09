Roadmap 2026: Sony Electronics
Rich Ventura, Vice President of Professional Display Solutions at Sony Electronics, shares insights into the company's roadmap and what 2026 holds for its AV/IT customers.
AVT Question: Please share insights into the company's roadmap and what 2026 holds for its AV/IT customers.
Thought Leader: Rich Ventura, Vice President of Professional Display Solutions at Sony Electronics
As we transition into 2026, I look forward to honing our focus and building on the initiatives that drove our business forward in 2025. 2025 was a year that challenged each of us in several ways, but with transparency and strong relationships, we remained committed to expanding our partnerships to benefit not only Sony but also our partners and our end users. To grow Sony’s Alliance Technology Program, we’re focused on bringing in companies that share our philosophy of helping take the frustration out of implementing technology and allowing it all to work together harmoniously. We’ve also invested in initiatives such as OpenAV, which promotes ease and interoperability in the Pro AV space.
Additionally, with a new year comes new product announcements, and 2026 will be a big year for Sony. I’m excited to share our next generation of professional display solutions with the industry. These new offerings reinforce our efforts to deliver the right solution for every project. Recently, we announced updated Crystal LED models—the S Series—as well as our reimagined BZ-P Series of Sony BRAVIA Professional Displays. Each was developed by listening to the industry and working closely with our consultants, integrators, and end users to deliver solutions that meet the pain points and needs of the market while also expanding upon our differentiations.
