Pro AV Newsmakers: Here Are the Moves You Missed Last Week

It was a quieter week in Pro AV, but there were still partnerships made, new locations opened, and people on the move. Get caught up with what you missed in your weekly dose of Pro AV Newsmakers.

[SCN Stellar Service Awards 2026 Nominations Now Open]

People News

(Image credit: Future)

EAW Announces New Inside Sales Team

(Image credit: EAW)

Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW) has promoted Orlando Rosario to inside sales manager, international, and Christina Luccini to inside sales support for the United States and Canada.

After serving as inside sales manager for the U.S. market and supporting the LATAM market, Rosario now oversees international inside sales operations. He brings more than 15 years of experience across sales, operations, and technical roles, including positions at GE Healthcare, Cognex Corporation and Waters Corporation. Luccini's promotion follows her marketing and sales internships. In her new position, she provides sales support and customer service across North American markets.

Company News

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Blackwire Designs Announces New Strategic DistributionPartnership With eero

Blackwire Designs has a new strategic distribution agreement with eero, an Amazon company and pioneer in mesh networking. This partnership brings eero’s lineup of fast, reliable, and secure Wi-Fi systems to Blackwire’s extensive dealer network, offering a streamlined solution for high-performance networking without the traditional complexity of enterprise-grade hardware.

The partnership focuses on eero’s professional-grade hardware, including the eero Max 7, which utilizes advanced Wi-Fi 7 technology and multi-gigabit connectivity to support high-bandwidth applications in modern smart homes. For expansive properties, the IP66-rated eero Outdoor 7 provides reliable coverage up to 15,000 square feet. The agreement also includes eero’s Power over Ethernet (PoE) solutions, such as the eero PoE 6 and the eero PoE Gateway, which feature centralized power management and high-speed wired ports to simplify large-scale residential and commercial installations.

Dimensional Innovations Transitions to Employee Ownership

Dimensional Innovations, headquartered in Kansas City, has transitioned to an employee-owned company through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). The move reinforces the firm's long-term independence while giving employees a direct stake in its continued growth. Dimensional Innovations delivers large-scale experience design and fabrication projects for professional and collegiate sports franchises, higher education institutions, healthcare systems, and Fortune 500 companies nationwide.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As private equity investment accelerates across the design and fabrication sector, Dimensional Innovations is taking an alternative approach by placing ownership in the hands of its employees. Company leadership believes the model strengthens accountability, deepens collaboration and encourages forward thinking for both employees and clients.

Lectrosonics Appoints Mizzen Marketing as Manufacturers Representative for TOLA Region

Lectrosonics has appointed Mizzen Marketing as its new manufacturers’ representative firm for the TOLA region (Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Arkansas). Mizzen Marketing represents the full Lectrosonics product line, bringing its technical expertise and customer support to the Pro AV, house of worship, and production sound markets in the territory.



Founded in 2005, Mizzen Marketing has established a strong reputation for providing superior support to manufacturers and integration partners. Under the recent leadership of principal and president Lisa Peveler, who acquired the firm in late 2025, and partner Alec Brognano, the company has, as described by Peveler, “launched into a Mizzen 2.0 era.” This evolution expands their focus beyond traditional audio/video integration to include a robust portfolio of high-end audio and production solutions.

Legrand | AV, Xyte Partner on Multi-Vendor RackLink Cloud Platform with AI-Driven Automation

Legrand | AV and Xyte have expanded Legrand | AV’s RackLink Cloud platform enabling broader support of third-party audiovisual (AV) and unified communication (UC) devices via Xyte’s Connect+ ecosystem. Building on the long-standing collaboration between Legrand | AV and Xyte, including a 2025 initiative that connected multiple Legrand | AV product lines to the Xyte cloud, the RackLink Cloud is now evolving into a vendor-agnostic solution.

Through Xyte’s Connect+ ecosystem, RackLink Cloud users can monitor and control not only Legrand | AV devices but also a wide variety of third-party devices within a single interface. This unified, multi-vendor approach eliminates siloed monitoring tools by bringing disparate devices together under one infrastructure, helping reduce downtime, streamline workflows, and improve user experiences for enterprise customers and integrators.

RackLink Cloud is built on an open architecture that supports collaboration with multiple technology partners, ensuring customers benefit from flexibility, interoperability, and choice as cloud and AI capabilities continue to evolve.

Riedel Opens Kuala Lumpur Office to Strengthen Global 24/7 Software and IT Support

Riedel Communications has officially opened a new office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, marking a strategic expansion of its global customer success and IT software support capabilities. The new facility reinforces Riedel’s commitment to providing "round-the-clock" expertise as its portfolio continues to evolve toward software-driven and service-based media workflows.

The Kuala Lumpur office officially opened its doors on Jan. 28 and is led by Mustapha Kamal, service and support manager, who has returned to his home city after four years in Wuppertal. To mark the opening, Riedel welcomed Malaysian partners and customers to the new facility for a ribbon-cutting ceremony, hands-on technology demonstrations, and networking sessions, offering guests insight into the role of the Kuala Lumpur team and how it supports Riedel customers locally and globally.