Yamaha's ADECIA Conferencing Solution Certified for Microsoft Teams

Yamaha Unified Communications announced ADECIA, a complete and intelligent microphone and line array speaker system designed to remove all barriers to equip conference rooms with superior audio quality, is now certified for Microsoft Teams. Available immediately, the ceiling microphone and speaker system has passed Microsoft Teams' tests for medium-sized rooms, meeting the standards for natural, clear audio that defines the Teams' experience.

[Yamaha UC on Conferencing Audio]

"Today's meeting room must be flexible, easy to use, and provide superior audio for both in-person and remote participants," said Tatsuya Umeo, chief executive officer of Yamaha Unified Communications. "ADECIA leverages our world-class acoustic technology and extensive experience working with global enterprise customers. Now with full optimization within Teams meetings, our complete and customizable audio solution enables clear and effortless conversation, regardless of location."

(Image credit: Yamaha)

Albert Kooiman, senior director of Microsoft Teams devices partner engineering and certification at Microsoft Corp., added, "In a hybrid workplace, it is critical to have the highest quality audio. The ADECIA products bring ceiling microphone and line array speakers to medium-sized meeting room applications for all users — in-person and those joining remotely — at the best quality Teams can offer."

Yamaha's ADECIA conferencing solution is an innovative family of communication products designed to work seamlessly together to provide a complete and customizable audio solution for any meeting or learning space. The easy-install solution is comprised of four Yamaha products: the RM-CG ceiling array microphone and RM-CR signal processor, as well as Yamaha's long-trusted PoE switches and VXL Series line array speakers. Featuring Yamaha's unique dynamic beam tracking technology, the ADECIA ceiling microphone utilizes four beams to automatically track voices within the room simultaneously, ensuring lively conversations are picked up and delivered clearly to the far end while eliminating unwanted background noise.

[Yamaha Introduces Dante-enabled Ceiling, Tabletop Microphone Models]

The complete solution immediately detects all components of the system and configures them to be optimized for the room environment, accounting for the location of speakers and microphones, reverberation, and echo behavior. Setting up a room is done through the system's configurator in four effortless steps. With USB, Bluetooth, Dante, and analog connections, this flexible system can fit a variety of meeting spaces.

Yamaha's ADECIA is also currently available as part of a special hybrid room-ready solution from Yamaha, Lenovo, and AVer. This bundle provides organizations with all the conferencing components needed for a high-quality, hybrid meeting experience, including the Yamaha ADECIA complete audio system, AVer AM520 Pro2 conference camera, ThinkSmart Core + touchpanel and controller. These devices have been tested to integrate quickly and are certified for Teams Rooms' use. Simple to set up and use, ADECIA is a complete solution designed to allow customers to initiate and control meetings, share content, and collaborate with ease.