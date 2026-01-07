NDI, Zoom Bring Seamless Connectivity to Meeting and Event Spaces

NDI and Zoom are collaborating to integrate the NDI advanced technologies across multiple Zoom product offerings. This collaboration empowers organizations to transform their meeting rooms, shared spaces, and event venues with flexible, high-quality video, and audio connectivity.

[A Network-First Reality]

With NDI-enabled within Custom AV for Zoom Rooms, enterprises can connect any NDI-compatible device or stream, such as cameras, displays, and other AV equipment directly into Zoom meetings. This integration supports multi-camera and multi-display setups, making it easy to implement advanced AV over IP workflows that facilitate creativity and collaboration for in-person and remote participants in various spaces—including hybrid auditoriums, all hands rooms, lecture halls, training spaces, corporate broadcast studios, large boardrooms, and more. The result of the NDI integration with Custom AV for Zoom Rooms is a seamless, immersive experience with minimal latency and maximum reliability.

NDI Advanced technologies will also bring new dynamic capabilities to Zoom for Broadcast tools, giving virtual and hybrid event producers enhanced abilities to deliver broadcast-quality experiences that drive interactivity and engagement at scale. Popular event production apps in the Zoom Webinars and Events platform, for instance ZoomISO and Tiles for Zoom, will directly benefit from these powerful NDI features.

“The wide industry adoption of NDI technology and its plug-and-play approach makes AV over IP workflows more accessible than ever before across broadcast television, enterprise production, and content creation,” said Andy Carluccio, head of client innovation, Zoom. “We are excited to integrate robust NDI Advanced technology inside key Zoom products, offering a seamless experience that unifies NDI’s impressive capabilities and product ecosystem with Zoom’s innovative collaboration platform.”

In an increasingly hybrid professional world, enterprises need technology that provides instant, high-quality connection that supports efficiency and productivity, but also genuinely engages those in the meeting. NDI offers a compelling alternative to traditional hardware connections with its software-driven, network-based, and plug-and-play connectivity. With NDI Advanced technology operating directly within Zoom’s versatile product offerings, meeting and event spaces are easier to adapt, from executive presentations to global webinars.

“Network-based connectivity opens a whole new range of possibilities for video and audio workflows. Together with Zoom, NDI is bringing these new possibilities to collaboration set-up across the world, no matter the size of your organization,” said Miguel Coutinho, head of NDI.