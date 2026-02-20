AVer’s TR615 PTZ Camera Achieves Zoom Rooms Certification

AVer's TR615 AI Auto Tracking camera has obtained Zoom Rooms ProAV Camera certification. Zoom Rooms certification confirms the camera’s ability to deliver stable video output, responsive PTZ control and consistent image quality when deployed as part of a Zoom Rooms system.

“Zoom Rooms certification ensures the TR615 meets platform requirements for reliable video performance in professional environments,” said Katie Sullivan, senior product manager for AVer USA. “The TR615's certification gives customers confidence that the TR615 can be deployed within Zoom Rooms while maintaining the image quality and automation expected from a production-grade PTZ camera.”

AVer's TR615 is a next-generation 4K AI Auto Tracking PTZ camera engineered for professional broadcasting, live streaming and event production. Equipped with a large 1-inch Sony Exmor RS CMOS sensor, it delivers cinematic image quality with rich color, excellent low-light performance and lifelike depth. Supporting 4K at 60fps, along with 19X optical and 12X digital zoom, the TR615 ensures stunning close-ups and detail even in large venues.

With advanced AI-powered tracking, the TR615 offers Presenter Tracking, Zone Tracking and Hybrid Tracking modes, automatically keeping subjects in perfect frame. From fast-paced performances to academic lectures, it provides smooth, professional-grade footage without manual control. It also features NDI|HX3, Free-D, and Dante AV-H, ensuring compatibility with IP streaming and virtual production workflows.

The TR615 supports flexible connectivity options, including USB, HDMI and dual 12G-SDI outputs, allowing it to integrate into both conferencing and production workflows. The Zoom Rooms certification further extends the camera’s versatility, supporting organizations that require a single PTZ solution across meeting spaces, patient rooms, classrooms, production suites, auditoriums, and multipurpose venues.