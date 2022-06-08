﻿AudioControl’s Dual-Mode Amplifier Design on Display at Infocomm 2022

AudioControl (opens in new tab) will be exhibiting at the 2022 Infocomm in Las Vegas, showing a complete lineup of AV solutions including three highly versatile CM Series amplifiers, winner of several prestigious awards for design, innovation, and performance. AudioControl will present its full lineup of multizone entertainment and cinema products at the 2022 Infocomm, June 8-10 Booth W2837, in the new West Hall Audio Pavilion.

The AudioControl CM Series amplifiers use a highly sophisticated Constant Power Mode architecture featuring GaN (Gallium Nitride) semiconductors—a groundbreaking circuit engineered by AudioControl to deliver more output power, greater efficiency and superb sound quality—far surpassing the performance of conventional 70-volt solutions. CM Series amplifiers are the perfect complement to AudioControl’s best-in-class 4/8-Ohm Architect and Director Series amplifiers, engineered as the ultimate solution for professional integrators.

[AudioControl Extends Audio to the Max with New Signal Extender] (opens in new tab)

“The performance we have been able to achieve through the development of our CM Series 70-volt amplifier platform is nothing short of astonishing,” explained AudioControl CEO Alex Camara. “These amplifiers have redefined the value proposition for commercial and residential integrators, creating a vital opportunity for them to deliver best solutions across a vast range of projects. We are thrilled to be able to display these amplifiers to Infocomm attendees in Las Vegas.”

CM Series amplifiers feature optional Dante digital audio networking capability along with the flexibility of both 70-volt and 4/8-Ohm (Dual-Mode) compatibility. These ultimate-performance amplifiers are ideally suited for commercial and residential A/V installations, delivering best-in-class audio performance, legendary build quality, channel matrixing and a powerful, intuitive DSP engine that is second to none. The features and performance of CM Series amplifiers enable integrators to precisely tailor the sound by zone to any environment—from houses of worship, boardrooms, hospitality, collaboration suites, and more. CM Series amplifiers are compatible with popular control platforms such as Crestron, RTi and Control4, enabling control of Dante signal routing as well as volume up/down and power on/off by zone.

[The Inside Track—Straight from InfoComm Exhibitors] (opens in new tab)

There are three available channel configurations for the CM Series amplifiers:

CM4-750—4-Channel high-power Dual-Mode DSP-enabled amplifier

CM3-750—3-Channel high-power Dual-Mode DSP-enabled amplifier

CM2-750—2-Channel high-power Dual-Mode DSP-enabled amplifier

A powerful story at InfoComm 2022

(Image credit: AudioControl)

Each CM Series amplifier utilizes a highly sophisticated Constant Power Mode architecture that delivers 750-watts per channel in 70-volt mode or 625-watts per channel at 8, 6 or 4-ohms along with stability into 2-ohms. CM Series amplifiers also deliver 1500-watts bridged in 100-volt mode and 1250-watts bridged into an 8-ohm load. The CM Series Dual-Mode design can simultaneously operate in 70-volt mode while also driving a conventional loudspeaker. Each model offers eight analog inputs (two analog inputs can be set to accommodate a microphone) plus two digital audio inputs (coax and optical). The amplified outputs of each CM Series model can be individually controlled as mono outputs or controlled as stereo pairs, giving integrators the system configuration flexibility, they need to accommodate any system architecture.

[Executive Q&A: Back to Business at InfoComm 22] (opens in new tab)

AudioControl has a 45-plus year history of creating award-winning products for integrators and backing them up with superior customer service as well as a 5-year warranty. Engineered and manufactured in the United States, CM Series amplifiers are yet another example of a best-in-class product design from AudioControl.