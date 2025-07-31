ADI | Snap One Launches New Episode Hybrid Amplifiers

Snap One introduced a new line of Episode Hybrid Amplifiers, designed to meet the demands of large-scale outdoor speaker installations. These high power and versatile amplifiers are more powerful than its predecessors with 1200W and 2400W models, giving customers more options than previous models for easy and flexible configurations.

[Brave New Vision]

“As a combined business, the size and scope of our outdoor audio systems is expanding, and our customers increasingly need a powerful amplifier to deliver the exceptional outdoor and indoor listening experiences their clients expect. Today’s end-users are no longer willing to sacrifice quality when it comes to outdoor entertainment—they want their outdoor audio systems to match the sound quality of their indoor setups,” said Michael Buratto, director of product management for Episode Multi-Room Audio at Snap One. “The new and improved Hybrid Amps are designed to meet this dual need, along with providing features that enhance versatility and simplify the installation and configuration process.”

The Episode Hybrid Amps support both 70V and 8-ohm systems, giving customers the flexibility to mix and match speakers and subwoofers, including Episode’s outdoor Surroundscape speakers and Radiance speakers. Customers can also customize DSP settings for each project using either an intuitive web-based interface or the amp’s high resolution front panel display. Inputs and outputs are fully adjustable to accommodate a variety of source types and levels, from balanced and RCA analog inputs, to digital coax inputs. Episode rigorously tested the Hybrid Amps to ensure lasting performance across a wide range of commercial and residential applications.

“We’re committed to continue investing in our product portfolio and to ensure we’re working closely with our customers in order to offer them the latest and greatest solutions they need to help grow their businesses,” added Buratto. “Together, ADI and Snap One are focused on innovating throughout the indoor and outdoor audio space, and these new Episode Hybrid Amps are a testament to our ability to do so.”

The redesigned Episode Hybrid Amps pair seamlessly with Episode’s Surroundscape speakers and Radiance speakers and enhances the ADI and Snap One Outdoor Solutions Suite, which includes TVs, lighting, networking, and more, allowing customers to create fully customizable outdoor entertainment experiences for their clients.