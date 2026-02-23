Video Case Study: A Vegas Feel in South Florida without the Vegas Budget

Originally from New Jersey and celebrated for its innovative cuisine and sleek, modern ambiance, the restaurant Toku Modern Asian was now eager to make a bold impression with their new Vegas-inspired South Florida location. DIST (powered by Support305) was entrusted to oversee the installation of seamlessly controlled AV solutions, and used ADI products from Triad, Control4, and more to ensure its success.

The newly built 15,000-square-foot establishment required an extensive number of speakers to provide seamless background music coverage. During the design phase, DIST (powered by Support305) carefully placed Episode speakers to ensure smooth and balanced sound throughout the space, complementing them with Triad subwoofers in select areas. The design of each space guided the installation approach, with speakers and subwoofers either surface-mounted or recessed flush with the ceiling as needed.

Equally vital to the overall audio experience was volume control. To achieve this delicate balance, a Control4 system was implemented to maintain a pleasant volume level while offering staff some flexibility. The audio system is divided into six distinct zones through a Triad audio matrix, allowing managers to easily control sound from three strategically placed Control4 touch panels. With just a tap, staff can mute music for business lunches or direct audio from televised sporting events to specific sections of the restaurant. A single button press restores the original audio settings, simplifying sound management and streamlining opening and closing procedures. Video distribution and control follow a similar setup, enabling staff to quickly select and stream content to the Episode speakers in each zone.

At Toku Modern Asian, general manager, Peter Lopez, leads a dedicated team of 20 professionals who are fully trained and knowledgeable about how these solutions work all thanks to to the incredible support from the DIST team. “The integration of ADI products has elevated our ambiance to a level we could never achieve otherwise,” he said. “Their ease of use, seamless functionality, and ability to enhance the customer experience have truly transformed our space.”

To find out more about the Control4 system and how it is used for complete AV control, check out the video case study below.