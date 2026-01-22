ISE Insiders 2026: A Powersoft Paradigm Shift to Simplify

Mark your calendars for Feb. 3-6 when Fira de Barcelona welcomes the Pro AV universe to see the newest technologies and trends. To get you ready, SCN went right to the source, and conducted a series of short Q&As, to talk trends and pre-show buzz, plus give you an exclusive sneak preview of what you'll see on the show floor.

[SCN's ISE Insiders 2026]

Today, Mitch Rauch, U.S, sales director for Powersoft, talks simplifying design, installation, and lifecycle management.

(Image credit: Powersoft)

SCN: What technology or industry trend will be providing the most buzz on the ISE 2026 show floor?

Mitch Rauch: We anticipate seeing momentum around intelligence move closer to the loudspeaker. The industry is focusing on system awareness, data-driven maintenance, and tighter integration between amplification, monitoring, and control. The shift supports more reliable operation and better long-term system management.

SCN: What is your company’s main focus at the show this year?

MR: Powersoft is focused on delivering long-term value through durable hardware and smarter system architecture. We are showcasing Unica and Nota 142 alongside the introduction of AnyMATE and SpeakerMATE, which extend monitoring and communication across the system using existing infrastructure. The goal is to simplify design, installation, and lifecycle management.

SCN: What makes ISE a unique trade show for the Pro AV industry?

MR: ISE brings together manufacturers, integrators, and consultants from every major vertical, creating conversations grounded in real-world deployment challenges. The scale and technical depth at ISE 2026 make it a practical forum for evaluating how new technologies perform in real-world environments.

SCN: What’s been the response to the NOTA 142 compact PoE amplifier and how is it being deployed?

MR: The response to the Nota 142 has been strong, particularly for applications needing small, discreet devices that can be placed far from the main rack or added temporarily. We have seen integrators integrating Nota 142 in education, hospitality, and corporate spaces where flexibility, low visual impact, and simplified infrastructure are critical.