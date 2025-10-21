Fulcrum Acoustic Launches Driveflex Amplifiers and Fulcrum One Version 1.5

Fulcrum Acoustic has introduced its Driveflex amplifier line and version 1.5 of Fulcrum One software, extending the Fulcrum platform to include power amplification and advanced array functionality. The release gives users a unified workflow for designing, simulating, controlling, and monitoring amplifiers, loudspeakers, and immersive systems within a single environment.

[Dante and the Single Pane of Glass]

Driveflex amplifiers are compact 1RU models that deliver the power and processing required for Fulcrum’s DSP. They are automatically recognized and configured within Fulcrum One software, which loads optimized TQ presets and limiters for the entire loudspeaker catalog. This integration ensures consistent voicing and system protection while reducing setup time and on-site adjustments.

Fulcrum One version 1.5 adds Driveflex amplifier management to the platform. Used together, Fulcrum One 1.5 and the Driveflex amplifier series enable advanced array tools including array optimization, array voicing, and array limiter protection. These functions provide greater control and predictability in system design, helping users achieve uniform performance across a wide range of applications. These advanced capabilities are currently supported in the AHS, FL, and CC loudspeaker series, with additional models to follow.

“Fulcrum One now brings loudspeakers, amplification, DSP, and immersive tools together in one complete platform,” says Stephen Siegel, President of Fulcrum Acoustic. “With the introduction of Driveflex amplifiers and Fulcrum One 1.5, we have created a unified system that simplifies every stage of design and deployment. This integration reflects our focus on practical engineering. We are developing technologies that solve real-world acoustic challenges and giving audio professionals tools to deliver consistent results.”