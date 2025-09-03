Extron Has New 8K Distribution Amplifiers. Here's What You Should Know

Extron is now shipping two new additions to its expanding family of 8K products. Introducing the

DA2 HD 8K AE and DA2 HD 8K AI, a pair of two-output 8K HDMI distribution amplifiers.

The DA2 HD 8K AE extracts two-channel LPCM audio from the HDMI input signal and converts it to analog audio. Its analog output is configurable for stereo or dual-mono signals. The DA2 HD 8K AI amplifier accepts separate two-channel analog audio and converts it to 16-bit LPCM audio at 48 kHz for embedding onto the HDMI output signal.

These HDCP 2.3-compliant products are loaded with features and capabilities that streamline integration and operation. They feature Extron EDID Minder Plus. This technology supports additional memory blocks for displays that convey advanced features via both EDID and DisplayID for proper management of the extended EDID information required to reliably display and distribute 5K and 21:9 aspect ratio content. The DA2 HD 8K AE and DA2 HD 8K AI ensure high quality and reliable system operation in a wide variety of professional environments, from presentation venues to esports arenas.

“Many professional audio devices do not fully support 8K HDMI audio de-embedding and embedding functions,” said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. “These new products feature Extron EDID Minder Plus, which delivers advanced EDID management and editing capability to ensure complete compatibility.”

The DA2 HD 8K AE audio de-embedder and DA2 HD 8K AI audio embedder are designed and engineered for commercial AV applications with 8K video resolution requirements. Both models provide two outputs that support HDMI 2.1 data rates up to 40.1 Gbps, HDR, Deep Color up to 12-bit, 3D, and HD lossless audio formats. Other features include input cable equalization, output muting, audio configuration, Key Minder that continuously verifies HDCP compliance, and more. The embedder also offers audio gain and attenuation adjustment and +5 VDC, 250 mA power on each output for external peripheral devices. With these many audio and video capabilities, the DA2 HD 8K AE audio de-embedder and DA HD 8K AI embedder meet the industry needs for audio processing and distribution of high data rate HDMI signals to standard and ultra-wide aspect ratio displays such as 21:9 and 5K.