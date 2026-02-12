Extron Adds Amplifiers and Extenders to Growing Portfolio

Extron introduced its new NetPA Ultra FX Series eight and four-channel configurable output audio power amplifiers with Dante connectivity and essential audio DSP. These amplifiers bring the features and benefits of the XPA Ultra FX amplifiers with the power of Dante network audio distribution. Dante connectivity makes it easy to distribute audio from a centralized location to decentralized remote amplifiers throughout a facility, building, or campus using standard network hardware. Integrated audio DSP allows any NetPA Ultra FX amplifier to operate as a complete endpoint with dynamics processing and filters.

These amplifiers are software configurable to support large systems with multiple speaker types by simultaneously driving 8 ohm, 4 ohm, 70 volt, and 100 volt loads. For maximum flexibility, the total power of two adjacent channels is shared, delivering up to 800 watts per single channel, according to model and system requirements.

NetPA Ultra FX amplifiers feature Extron InstaWake technology, offering the ability to return to full power from standby in under 50 milliseconds to ensure no part of the audio is ever cut off.

“As soon as the XPA Ultra FX amplifiers were introduced, we started getting requests for Dante versions,” said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. “These amplifiers provide our customers with the high powered, networked audio solutions they need.”

New DTP3 Extenders That Streamline 4K/60 HDMI and USB 2 Extension

(Image credit: Extron)

Extron also unveiled its DTP3 T 331 and DTP3 R 331, long-distance, digital twisted pair extenders for sending HDMI, USB 2 data, audio, and bidirectional RS-232 signals up to 330 feet (100 meters) over a shielded CAT 6A cable.

These HDCP 2.3-compliant products include proven technologies that extend video with optimal image quality and support video resolutions up to 4K/60 at 4:4:4 color sampling. For maximum image quality and minimal latency, all supported video resolutions are transported without compression. The DTP3 transmitter provides one HDMI input, one USB host port, and a mirrored HDMI output. It is loaded with Extron technologies such as EDID Minder for streamlined integration and operation. The receiver features a four-port USB hub and stereo audio de-embedding for convenient installation in professional environments. The low-profile enclosures and remote power capability make the DTP3 T 331 and DTP3 R 331 ideal for discreet placement wherever needed to meet application requirements.

The DTP3 331 Series transmitter and receiver support USB 2 devices with data rates up to High-Speed USB. They are compatible with USB 3 devices that can operate at USB 2 data rates. Integrated USB signal extension enables connection to peripheral devices over the same twisted pair cable as HDMI signals. The DTP3 R 331 receiver’s four-port USB hub allows the connection of several USB devices such as interactive whiteboards, keyboards, mice, mass storage devices, and webcams on a single host port.