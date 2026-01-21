Vanco Launches New 6‑Channel Mixing Amplifiers

All-in-one amps deliver flexible power, zone control, and source versatility.

Vanco International has released of the PA6X120 and PA6X240 6-Channel Mixing Amplifiers. Designed to simplify commercial audio installs, these compact, rack-mountable units deliver flexible power, zone control, and multiple source input options, all-in-one box.

The PA6X120 offers 120W of total power, while the PA6X240 doubles that with 240W. Both models support 70V/100V distributed audio systems as well as 4-16-ohm configurations, making them ideal for restaurants, retail, offices, and other multi-zone applications.

With support for up to six independent zones, integrators can easily route and manage different audio content throughout spaces. Each unit includes front-panel dial controls for all key functions—including mic and line levels, delay, echo, limit, and bass and treble—enabling quick adjustments without the need for external programming. This user-friendly design makes these amplifiers uniquely suited for fast-paced and high turnover environments such as hospitality applications.

Multiple input options, including two mic inputs, three RCA inputs, Bluetooth, USB, SD card, and FM radio, ensure compatibility with a wide range of source equipment. Rack ears and hardware are included for seamless integration into AV racks or cabinets.

“The PA6X120 and PA6X240 were designed with one goal in mind: make commercial audio distribution more simple, more flexible, and more installer-friendly,” said Brandon White, director of product development at Vanco. “We packed in every essential feature—multi-zone control, a wide range of inputs, and support for both 70V and 8-ohm systems—while keeping the footprint and cost low. These amps are workhorses that fit seamlessly into just about any project.”

