Sound and Simplicity: Meet the Bose Professional Veritas Smart Mixer Amplifiers

Initially showcased at ISE 2025, Bose Professional has officially released the Veritas series of smart mixer amplifiers. Veritas amplifiers combine sound clarity and streamlined operation for background and/or foreground music, paging, and multimedia applications in small- to medium-sized commercial spaces.

“Veritas series smart mixer amplifiers were designed to maximize the combination of sound and simplicity,” said Shawn Watts, director of product management, Bose Professional. “Veritas amplifiers combine high-fidelity amplification, simplified installation and modern OLED screens for intuitive control right out of the box. This makes Veritas a perfect match for small- to medium-sized installations in high-energy restaurants, retail centers, fitness clubs, bars, office spaces and public areas, where intelligible sound and simplicity of operation are critical.”

All Veritas amplifiers feature Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, which offers greater range, lower latency, and more reliable streaming, and include an OLED screen incorporating an embedded QR code for self-guided setup. Scanning this code launches an easy-to-use webpage that walks users through the entire installation, setup, and Bluetooth connection process—designed to make it easy to get up and running, right out of the box.

The Veritas series is comprised of four models at launch: The half-rack-size Veritas 1100BH and Veritas 250BL, and the larger, more powerful Veritas 2160BH and Veritas 2160BL.

The half-rack Veritas 1100BH features a front-mounted XLR-and-¼-inch input for convenient mic or audio source connection. Designed for 70V/100V high-impedance systems, it’s perfect for smaller rooms, offices, and boutique shops. Similar in features to the 1100BH, the Veritas 250BL is the perfect choice for DIYers looking for a half-rack-size, professional-grade amplifier for low-impedance 4/8-ohm audio systems.

For medium-sized 70V/100V distributed audio systems requiring more flexibility, the Veritas 2160BH efficiently powers multiple zones with uncompromising clarity and performance and is ideal for hotels, retail, and multi-room installations. Similar in features to the 2160BH and for applications requiring more power in a low-impedance 4/8-ohm system, the Veritas 2160BL delivers robust sound for larger rooms, restaurants, and performance spaces.

All models include a rear ControlCenter port, allowing easy connection to an optional Bose Professional analog wall controller for convenient volume adjustment. Mounting kits and other accessories are available to allow for discreet installation on a table, desk, counter, shelf or behind a television or monitor.