Check Out Extron's New Multi-Zone PoE Amplifier

Extron recently introduced its new NetPA 204 POE, a Dante-enabled, PoE powered, four channel audio power amplifier that delivers up to 20 watts per channel. It is designed to be mounted above ceiling tiles, out of sight and near the speakers. Receiving audio and power over a single cable, the NetPA 204 POE automatically recognizes connected PoE, PoE+, or PoE++ to deliver the corresponding amount of output power.

With its integrated DSP, the NetPA 204 POE includes essential audio signal processing that offers the ability to meet the requirements of complex, decentralized systems. Dante Domain Manager and AES67 support ensures wide compatibility with enterprise configurations and other network audio devices.

“The NetPA 204 POE simplifies design and integration by requiring only a single cable for power and network audio,” said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. “The integrated DSP makes the NetPA 204 POE an ideal solution for multi-zone and user-reconfigurable spaces that utilize decentralized control and audio over IP.”

The NetPA 204 POE is housed in a plenum rated enclosure that is fanless for silent operation. Like all Extron products, the NetPA 204 POE has been engineered for many years of reliable service.