ISE 2026 Product Watch: Listen Up—Audio to Take Center Stage in Barcelona

Did you hear that? Well, ISE 2026 will have you covered with the latest audio solutions and demo rooms. Before the show floor opens on Feb. 3, check out what L-Acoustics, KV2 Audio, Wisycom, Glensound, and SoundTube have planned.

Glensound to Kick off 60 Years of Audio in Barcelona

(Image credit: Glensound)

Glensound is set to showcase its audio and intercom solutions supporting broadcast, live events and Pro AV environments at booth 7H800. ISE marks the start of a year of celebrations for Glensound’s 60 years of audio, and the first feature is GTM Diamond: a special edition of the esports gamer interface, blinged up with more than 2000 Swarovski crystals,



A key demonstration at ISE 2026 is the Parliamentary Broadcast System (PBS). This comprehensive Dante-based platform takes a completely fresh look at the audio requirements of parliaments and legislatures, covering main debating chambers and committee rooms, with fixed or ad hoc delegate seating. Reflecting the practical requirements of legislatures, it offers independent clean feeds for broadcast, sound reinforcement and compliance logging. PBS also provides other key capabilities like voting and delegate management.



Also on display will be the DARK family of simple, rugged, reliable appliances for interfacing audio into fiber or copper Dante networks. Designed as throwdown interfaces wherever I/O is required, the range continues to expand to provide precisely the connectivity required. Typical of the continuing innovation is the DARK22M, a two-in, two-out device adding return or confidence feeds to commentary or interview positions. Powered over ethernet, the DARK22M has gain control on each channel: on the box, over the network using the GlenController app, or by any suitable device controller running UDP.

KV2 Audio Debuts Demo Room at ISE 2026

(Image credit: KV2)

This year, ISE attendees will have the chance to experience an immersive journey that reveals the secrets behind its point-source innovations in KV2's demo room E6. The new concept will be presented in collaboration with Hologramica, a creative company blending innovation with holographic technology. With its patented 3D Holonet technology powered by Panasonic, Hologramica will help transform KV2’s demo room from a conventional listening session to an immersive showcase that reimagines how audiences engage at trade shows.

Visitors will embark on a journey that will highlight the diverse applications of KV2’s solutions, from hospitality and retail spaces to houses of worship, live-event venues, and nightclubs. They will explore how the EX28 full-range active loudspeaker provides clear sound and accurate placement for theatre productions, why the ESD Cube’s compact design and even coverage make it perfect for hospitality venues, and what makes the SL412 wide-dispersion system a favourite choice for nightclubs around the world. These, along with many more innovations, will be showcased as the team reveals what makes KV2 Audio different.

Three Ways to Experience L-Acoustics at ISE 2026

(Image credit: L-Acoustics)

Visitors can explore L-Acoustics innovations across three distinct locations:

Audio Hall – Hall 7, Booth 7B190: The L-Acoustics showcase in the Audio Hall features a comprehensive display of the company’s loudspeaker systems, electronics, software, and solutions. This is the destination for integrators and audio professionals seeking to explore the full breadth of L-Acoustics technologies.

The L-Acoustics showcase in the Audio Hall features a comprehensive display of the company’s loudspeaker systems, electronics, software, and solutions. This is the destination for integrators and audio professionals seeking to explore the full breadth of L-Acoustics technologies. Residential & Smart Building Hall – Hall 2, 2F620: Experience L-Acoustics’ Installed Sound portfolio firsthand in a dedicated meeting and demonstration space including HYRISS (Hyperreal Immersive Sound Space) technologies. See how L-Acoustics is enhancing audio for conferencing, presentation, performance, entertainment, and immersion, with solutions that adapt instantly to any application.

Experience L-Acoustics’ Installed Sound portfolio firsthand in a dedicated meeting and demonstration space including HYRISS (Hyperreal Immersive Sound Space) technologies. See how L-Acoustics is enhancing audio for conferencing, presentation, performance, entertainment, and immersion, with solutions that adapt instantly to any application. Audio Demo Room – Hall 8.0, “The Best Shared Sound Experiences” B4: Join one of four daily presentation sessions to experience L-Acoustics’ latest innovations in action, like the recently launched LA1.16i, featuring L-Acoustics’ patented L-SMART power management technology, the LA1.16i intelligently adapts power delivery for optimal efficiency and reliability. Also included will be: X Series (X6i, X8), A Series (A10, A15), KS21, LA1.16i, LA7.16i, L-ISA Immersive, L-ISA Hyperreal, L-Acoustics DJ, and Ambiance technologies.

SoundTube Showcases Versatile, Installer-Focused Audio Solutions

(Image credit: SoundTube)

Visitors to SoundTube Entertainment's booth 7A500 will experience SoundTube’s latest outdoor speakers, IPD PoE audio solutions, specialty loudspeakers, and distributed audio tools engineered to reduce installation time while expanding system flexibility.

SoundTube will feature a dedicated display of weather-resistant models including the XT850, CB5, and Rockustics’ landscape and planter speakers. These full-range, high-efficiency designs offer wide coverage and long throw which is ideal for retail, hospitality, leisure facilities, and themed outdoor environments. For integrators, the benefit is consistent performance with minimal maintenance, even in demanding climates.

A second display highlights SoundTube’s growing family of IPD PoE speakers, offering streamlined installation using a single network cable. With built-in DSP, simple configuration, and compatibility with major DSP and control platforms, the IPD series helps integrators scale projects efficiently and make on-site adjustments from anywhere on the network. These solutions are part of SoundTube’s end-to-end IPD ecosystem, which includes the DSM16 Dante System Controller, PoE loudspeakers, the IPD-HUB2 DSP amplifier, networked Dante amplifiers with DSP, and system design support.

Wisycom to Unveil New MPR60 Wideband IEM Receiver

Wisycom will debut its new MPR60 Wideband IEM Receiver at booth 7P800. Designed for enhanced professional in-ear monitoring, it combines RF performance, high-quality audio, and innovative user protection features for reliability and flexibility in demanding production environments.

Developed to meet the evolving needs of live production, high-end theater, and large-scale house-of-worship applications, the MPR60, with RF wideband frequency agility spanning 470-800 MHz, 940-960 MHz STL in the U.S. and 1240-1260 MHz in the same device, enables users to operate confidently across virtually any RF spectrum, anywhere in the world.