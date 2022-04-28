AudioControl Extends Audio to the Max with New Signal Extender

Professional AV installers often encounter projects that require long cable runs, and AudioControl's BLX-1K has been engineered as a premium, simple solution to efficiently address these challenges. The BLX-1K is a signal extender that sends and receives a fully balanced, noise-rejecting, analog audio signal up to 1000 feet over standard Cat5/6 cable.

Designed to be used in pairs at both ends of the signal path, each BLX-1K contains a 2-channel receive stage as well as a 2-channel transmit stage, enabling audio to travel in both directions across a span of standard Cat5/6. Once wired connections are made, the A/B button on one unit is pressed to reverse the signal path. Signal gain can then be set to complete the installation. The BLX-1K comes equipped with a 24 VAC transformer for easy connection and ultra-quiet performance.

The BLX-1K delivers a stout output of nearly 8 Volts RMS with an exceptionally low noise floor, providing a pure, crystal clear audio signal over long Ethernet runs—the ultimate problem-solver for A/V installers.

BLX-1K Features: