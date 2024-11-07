25 AV/IT Industry Experts on Image Matters

From massive video walls to all-in-one SoC displays throughout a corporate or higher ed campus, the management of content to distributing the signal are all discussed by 25 AV/IT industry experts.

According to one study, viewers retain 95 percent of a message when watching it in a video, compared to 10 percent when reading it in text. 

There has never been a more exciting and opportune time to implement displays into your corporate, education, museum, healthcare, hospitality, government, or transportation environment. The cost of displays has come down, content management and workflows have become easier to use, and there's no better way to engage audiences.

Whether a massive wrap-around video wall in the lobby to set the tone and enforce brand identity, a virtual studio for announcing new products or hosting a town hall, large displays for classrooms and collaboration spaces, strategically placed displays throughout campuses for wayfinding, kiosks, critical messaging, dynamic content in cafeterias, projection-mapped immersive experiences and so much more, it's an exciting time.

We asked 25 AV/IT industry thought leaders to share their insight into what’s in store in displays, content, and signal distribution. Below are some excerpts but check out the full interviews by clicking on the manufacturer’s name in the sidebar.

Robert Detwiler, senior director of Product Management and Training at Planar, said, “With a greater variety of LED display products available than ever, customers are not only taking their installations to new heights, but they’re also able to find a solution for nearly every need.”

Keith Yanke, vice president of Product Marketing and Solutions at Sharp, added, “Whether through vibrant clarity, collaborative potential, or the energy-efficient benefits of ePaper, modern displays are designed to meet the evolving demands of businesses, offering improved ways to communicate messages sustainably and impactfully.”

Offering some advice, Cullen Gross, sales engineer at Carousel Digital Signage, added, “We recommend that tech managers partner with systems integrators or consultants to confirm how different screen sizes, orientations, pixel pitches, heights, and viewing distances contribute to the visual element of their communication initiatives.

There’s more to the visual experience than what’s on the surface of the display. Displays wouldn’t operate without a litany of infrastructure, content management systems, signal distribution, security protocols, and much more.

“The effectiveness of a SOC hinges on the synergy of its security tools. In many centers, the challenge lies in connecting these systems into a cohesive unit,” said Aaron Leiker, vice president of Operation Centers at Haivision. “In the face of ever-changing security threats, SOCs must be built on a foundation of flexibility and adaptability.”

New technologies impacting the digital signage space include AI, XR, 3D, and IoT integration, which can create smarter, more tailored experiences for viewers. “Curated discounts and augmented reality product visualization can increase dwell time while providing valuable insights that allow users to refine their business strategies,” added Kianna Pompa, product manager, BRAVIA Professional Displays at Sony Electronics. “Trigger-based content, which is adjusted based on environmental factors, can also enhance engagement and provide more value all around.”

Whatever the future holds, we can rest assured that the display technologies coming next will be creative, immersive, problem-solving, and uniquely suited to any environment.

Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. Davis moderates several monthly AV/IT roundtables and enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the ever-evolving AV/IT industry. She explores the ethos of collaboration, hybrid workplaces, experiential spaces, and artificial intelligence to share with readers. Previously, she developed the TechDecisions brand of content sites for EH Publishing, named one of the “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 25 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners and sampling local IPAs. Connect with her on LinkedIn