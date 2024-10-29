On Image Matters: Just Add Power

AVT Question: Please share your insight on what end users need to know about today’s displays, applications, content, cost of ownership, flexibility, and what to expect from future tech.

Thought Leader: Taft Stricklin, Chief Sales Officer at Just Add Power

In the world of displays, you truly get what you pay for. While it might be tempting to opt for budget-friendly, low-performance options, these often result in a higher total cost of ownership (TCO) in the long run. While there might be a cost-saving upfront, inexpensive displays frequently incur additional costs through maintenance, shorter lifespan, and lower image quality, ultimately leading to a more significant financial burden long term.

Today’s market offers high-quality displays that have become increasingly affordable. These advanced displays come in various sizes and can be configured in multiple formats, including portrait, landscape, video wall, and even angled setups when using proper video distribution solutions. This flexibility is not just a technical feature but a creative advantage, providing visually stunning and memorable images that leave a lasting impression.

With the demand for integrated and sophisticated display setups, high-quality displays prove also to be superior in handling networked multi-screen configurations. With the proper distribution systems, these advanced displays can seamlessly connect and synchronize, creating cohesive and dynamic visual experiences. This capability is essential for applications that require synchronized content across multiple screens, such as digital signage, control rooms, and large-scale events.

One of the most exciting advancements in display technology today is dvLED technology, which is revolutionizing how we experience visual content—akin to the thrill of seeing jumbotrons at sporting events. These large screens not only offer vibrant and clear visuals but also enhance accessibility, making it easier to check scores and read information at a glance.

Investing in high-quality displays is a wise decision that pays off in performance, flexibility, and overall user experience. Cutting corners might save a few dollars initially, but the long-term benefits of superior displays are undeniable and well worth the investment.