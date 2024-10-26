On Image Matters: ViewSonic

Jeff Muto, Product Marketing Director at ViewSonic, shares insight on what you need to know about display technologies today and in the future.

AVT Question: Please share your insight on what end users need to know about today’s displays, applications, content, cost of ownership, flexibility, and what to expect from future tech.

Today’s displays are not only about size, but versatility, flexibility, ease of integration and management, and the immersive visual experience they can offer. A growing trend in the AV/IT market is the advancement and availability of 21:9 ultra-wide displays. We believe that this increase in demand is driven by the need for more versatile and immersive display solutions. Ultra-wide displays are being integrated into various digital signage applications and collaboration environments. 

Today’s AV/IT integrators need to be able to offer better options for clients looking for immersive, impactful, big-screen messaging. Manufacturers like ViewSonic have multiple ultra-wide, single-display solutions in varying sizes. 

From ultra-wide single display solutions to customized dvLED panels, today’s displays offer several features that the end users can utilize to fit their needs, including an enhanced visual experience, versatility and flexibility, ease of integration and connectivity options, advanced content management systems, remote management and control, and lower TCO.

AV/IT integrators and installers can meet the ever-evolving needs of their clients by offering the latest display solutions. Benefits such as enhanced connectivity, streamlined device management, stunning visuals, and cost reductions enable AV/IT integrators to better position themselves as the ideal solutions provider. 

