On Image Matters: Ross Video

AVT Question: Please share your insight on what end users need to know about today’s displays, applications, content, cost of ownership, flexibility, and what to expect from future tech.

Thought Leader: Jim Doyle, Vice President, Rocket Surgery | Ross Creative Services at Ross Video

In today’s commoditized LED space, the technology behind most modern display panels has become highly standardized. Consequently, as with most aspects of the broadcast realm, content reigns supreme. The addition of extended reality (XR) to hard and virtual studio set environments has created a dynamic space where content creators and designers can significantly enhance their shows, both in terms of information delivery and format.

We are increasingly witnessing opportunities to open shows in graphic format that seamlessly transition to the studio as immersive portals. These graphic innovations are generating new revenue opportunities for our customers, realized through advertising out of existing inventory. In every instance, these new B2B revenue streams more than offset the cost of the technology and services required to implement them.

Technologically speaking, the only limits are those imposed by the systems that drive the displays. In real-time rendering environments like XPression or Voyager, content can be delivered almost on demand and is flexible enough for live use. Creatively, the limits are bound only by the creator’s imagination.

Ultimately, integrating advanced display technology with innovative content creation tools offers unprecedented flexibility and new avenues for revenue generation. End users must understand that investing in high-quality, dynamic content can significantly enhance viewer engagement and unlock new business potential.