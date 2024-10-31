On Image Matters: 22Miles

AVT Question: Please share your insight on what end users need to know about today’s displays, applications, content, cost of ownership, flexibility, and what to expect from future tech.

Thought Leader: Tomer Mann, Chief Revenue Officer at 22Miles

Today’s digital signage is a potent tool for interactive digital storytelling, powered by flexible solutions that can be customized to cater to various needs. Organizations now prioritize creating immersive and adaptive digital experiences rather than simply displaying static content. Investing in a comprehensive CMS, along with solid hardware, networking, and integrations, can transform how organizations communicate and engage with their audiences, creating memorable and impactful experiences.

Modern digital displays are expected to be interactive. With the right CMS, organizations can integrate signage systems with company data feeds, interactive widgets, and peripheral technologies such as sensors. This integration not only streamlines the creation of personalized, engaging user experiences but also simplifies content management, enabling automated updates and centralized control. This ensures that content remains relevant and dynamic over time.

Multi-touch, custom content can be a differentiator for digital storytelling and immersion. When deployed on video walls and other large-scale displays, interactive branded content can transform campuses, executive briefing centers, and more into immersive environments. For today’s systems integrators, this is especially valuable for experience centers: The interactive displays foster a sense of ownership and involvement as customers witness their bespoke solutions materialize on an engaging digital canvas.

We’re also seeing increasing opportunities for AI to enhance display deployments. With custom AI integrations, displays become more interactive and reactive than ever. Today’s customized AI chat plugins can handle complex inquiries in multiple languages, providing a more intuitive and personalized user experience. Generative AI further revolutionizes content delivery by enabling automated, real-time responses to user interactions, creating a timely, indispensable information resource.

Digital experiences are a must-have for modern engagement, and the boundaries are stretching. As display technology evolves, integrators and their customers can explore these fresh avenues to connect with audiences in ever deeper and more meaningful ways.