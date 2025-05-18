Audience Engagement 2025: Sony Electronics

AVT Question: Please share insights on emerging trends, best practices for creating high-quality content that engages audiences, and choosing the best tools for production.

Thought Leader: Chris Feldman, Product Manager of Spatial Reality Display at Sony Electronics

Digital displays have matured a great deal over the last 10 to 15 years, making the technology more accessible in terms of size, resolution, cost, and quality. While these innovations can elevate a brand’s stature by providing a better user experience that fosters more engagement than static content, the relative ease of deployment and prevalence of digital displays have created a lot of noise. Generating high-quality material is easier than ever, but it is no longer enough.

With only a moment to grab a person’s attention, your content needs to be unique, realistic, and appealing in order to be effective and to retain interest and recall." —Chris Feldman, Product Manager of Spatial Reality Display at Sony Electronics

Audiences are served an abundance of content everywhere they look, which means it can quickly become overwhelming and lose effectiveness. To combat this, it becomes increasingly important to differentiate your offering by creating visually memorable experiences through interactivity and immersivity. This is where new forms of enrichment like XR, AR, and VR come into play.

These trending technologies help create impact, which is a key component of establishing a connection with audiences. With only a moment to grab a person’s attention, your content needs to be unique, realistic, and appealing in order to be effective and to retain interest and recall. Standout products like Sony’s Spatial Reality Display, which offers glasses-free 3D content viewing, are so lifelike and immersive, making them a draw at trade shows and events. People gather around and bring their friends over to share in a visual experience that breaks the mold.