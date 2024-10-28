On Image Matters: Crestron

AVT Question: Please share your insight on what end users need to know about today’s displays, applications, content, cost of ownership, flexibility, and what to expect from future tech.

Thought Leader: Joel Mulpeter, Director of Product Marketing at Crestron

Digital signage poses a unique opportunity to use pixel real estate to create a human connection and share content about what is occurring around a workplace or facility. This is a key medium for communicating announcements around the company, such as birthdays, employee milestones, and other events such as a special yoga class or bring-your-child-to-work day.

When signage is leveraged within the room, those usually blank screens turn into an informational hub that can show company branding or what meeting is scheduled next, providing informative content to employees as they walk in or walk by." —Joel Mulpeter, Director of Product Marketing at Crestron

This type of news has always been great for boosting morale, and in a hybrid working environment, this technology helps structure in-office days around special events. While digital signage outside of the meeting rooms is more commonplace, the displays inside a meeting room can be a bit complex as they serve dual purposes.

Most displays in meeting rooms or other spaces are often left blank until someone begins a presentation or starts a call. When signage is leveraged within the room, those usually blank screens turn into an informational hub that can show company branding or what meeting is scheduled next, providing informative content to employees as they walk in or walk by. Then, that content can seamlessly switch to meet the needs of the meeting once content needs to be shown or a call is joined.