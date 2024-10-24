On Image Matters: Mersive Technologies

Theresa Benson, Vice President of Marketing and Product Management at Mersive Technologies, shares insight on what you need to know about display technologies today and in the future.

AVT Question: Please share your insight on what end users need to know about today’s displays, applications, content, cost of ownership, flexibility, and what to expect from future tech.

Thought Leader: Theresa Benson, Vice President of Marketing and Product Management at Mersive Technologies

The evolved display is having its moment. According to a report by Emergen Research, the global digital signage market is projected to reach USD $35.64 billion by 2032! The creativity unleashed by AV/IT teams, consultants, and system integrators through advancing display and signage technology is truly impressive.

Outside of the more glamorous “experience environments” possible with the evolved display—such as Adele’s 720-by-65-foot, Guinness-record-breaking outdoor video wall and the headline-grabbing Sphere in Las Vegas—the current trend in digital signage is toward integration with AI and IoT for personalized content, interactive displays, and increased adoption of cloud-based content management. 

Facilities are already leveraging in-room sensors and cameras to deploy signage the moment someone enters a room, creating dynamic, engaging environments." —Theresa Benson, Vice President of Marketing and Product Management at Mersive Technologies

By harnessing Mersive Solstice’s dynamic digital signage capabilities, corporate, healthcare, government, and education users can significantly reduce signage expenses and streamline their tech stack by eliminating the need for external digital signage players, all while getting double duty from their collaboration platform. With Solstice Pods, every screen becomes an opportunity to inform and engage when not being used for hosting a screen-sharing or collaboration session. Solstice can deliver dynamic digital signage to connected displays, displaying interactive elements, advertising, events, real-time room booking information, and more. 

As digital signage technology continues to evolve, we’re seeing exciting trends emerge that could redefine how spaces are made responsive. Facilities are already leveraging in-room sensors and cameras to deploy signage the moment someone enters a room, creating dynamic, engaging environments. The integration of IoT technology could further expand these possibilities, potentially enabling gesture control where users interact with content through hand and body movements without touching the screen. This trend could revolutionize 2D and 3D wayfinding applications, allowing users to navigate maps and menus with simple gestures, making the experience more intuitive.

