On Image Matters: Panasonic Connect

AVT Question: Please share your insight on what end users need to know about today’s displays, applications, content, cost of ownership, flexibility, and what to expect from future tech.

Thought Leader: Patrick Maym, Product Manager, Digital Signage at Panasonic Connect

Today’s digital signage market is experiencing immense growth. According to data from SkyQuest, the digital signage market will grow from $17.77 billion in 2023 to $41.55 billion by 2031. With this increased growth, end users will see more digital displays integrated across retail, corporate, and higher education environments.

Digital signage is a great tool for businesses looking to better engage internal and external audiences. While it’s easy to put content out into the world, it’s hard to capture and maintain the attention of an audience. Thanks to superior image quality coupled with vibrant colors and video animations, digital signage helps messaging stand out in different environments. Research shows that digital signs can capture 400 percent more views than static displays.

Whether it’s a corporate office, mall, airport, or classroom, the positioning of signage can differ across environments to serve and influence end users. Having the flexibility to mount digital signage on a wall, hang it from a ceiling, or stand upright allows companies to select where it will have the most impact on an audience. For example, in the classroom, digital displays hanging from the ceiling allow content to be easily delivered across big lecture halls, whereas in an airport, large standing digital displays that are at eye level with individuals allow them to easily locate flight details.

Alongside the physical positioning of signage, the content itself plays a large role in capturing end users. For digital signage to make an impact on end users, it must be topical, entertaining, and informative. That’s where user-generated content (UGC)—like testimonials, product reviews, and recommendations—comes into play. As businesses focus on developing like-minded content that resonates with their audiences, we’ll see greater adoption of digital signage solutions that control content effortlessly to manage new and existing messaging including UGC.