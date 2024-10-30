On Image Matters: Palmer Digital Group

Chuck Lewis, Vice President at Palmer Digital Group, shares insight on what you need to know about display technologies today and in the future.

Chuck Lewis, Vice President at Palmer Digital Group
(Image credit: Getty Images)

AVT Question: Please share your insight on what end users need to know about today’s displays, applications, content, cost of ownership, flexibility, and what to expect from future tech.

Thought Leader: Chuck Lewis, Vice President at Palmer Digital Group

The commercial displays of today are nothing like the displays from five years ago. Their advances across performance and longevity have made them more attractive for use across advertising, wayfinding, and QSR applications. They are simply more robust by design, and the image presentation is much higher in quality. The displays are brighter, with better color saturation.

All-in-one designs reduce failure points and save the end user hundreds of dollars by eliminating exterior media players." —Chuck Lewis, Vice President at Palmer Digital Group

We have also seen intriguing new features over the past year, including connectivity to 4G and 5G mobile networks, that open new possibilities for content delivery that complement the CAT5, HDMI, USB and DisplayPort inputs we see on most displays today. System-on-a-Chip (SOC) displays remain attractive for businesses that really want to streamline their technology footprint and maintenance. Their all-in-one designs reduce failure points and save the end user hundreds of dollars by eliminating exterior media players.

The improvements are even greater for outdoor applications. We were once forced to design outdoor kiosks and digital menu boards with internal fans and/or AC units to keep displays cool and prevent overheating. Outdoor commercial displays made today are rated for minus-30 degrees Fahrenheit to 122 degrees Fahrenheit at 85 percent humidity. This drops the cost of kiosks and ODMB’s because we don’t need to purchase cooling devices and there is less material needed to manufacture these products. Display manufacturers do all the heavy lifting to address environmental concerns.

Macy O'Hearn
Contributing Writer

Macy O'Hearn has been a contributing writer to AV Technology since 2019 where her focus is working on the Technology Manager's Guides. In addition, O'Hearn has contributed articles to SCN, and is the editor for the 2022, 2023, and 2024 Digital Signage magazine. 