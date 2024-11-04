On Image Matters: Crimson AV

AVT Question: Please share your insight on what end users need to know about today’s displays, applications, content, cost of ownership, flexibility, and what to expect from future tech.

Thought Leader: Will Bear, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Crimson AV

Displays of all types have created for themselves a new place in our lives over the last few years. Expanding on traditional televisions, computer monitors, and laptops—we now have smartphones, tablets, and even wristwatches that all fall under the umbrella of a display. The display takes on the added role of becoming immersive and engaging and creating an experience for the viewer. At the first level is the quality of the image you see. You have come to expect high resolution, vibrant colors, and high contrast. You want the image to “pop.” Beyond image quality, though, is the size of the displayed image; this is where immersion comes into play, and the creation of an experience. Bigger truly is better, display-wise.

Our rule of thumb when deciding between LCD and LED is if you need fewer than 100 inches—go LCD." —Will Bear, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Crimson AV

We have a lot of tools at our disposal—not the least of which are projectors and their ability to do pixel mapping. Talk about an experience! Perhaps the hottest topic nowadays is dvLED. Our rule of thumb when deciding between LCD and LED is if you need fewer than 100 inches—go LCD. Applications over 100 inches—dvLED will be your best bet. Add interactive touch to the equation and an experience is literally within your grasp. Now, speaking of LED, specifically—in many ways it defines the experience. There is outdoor, of course, but fine-pitch indoor applications get the most coverage. Big, bold, bright, and seamless cannot be overlooked. Add transparent LEDs to the mix and it looks almost magical. Whether it is a video wall in an airport, a display outside of a building, or a huge artistic endeavor like the Sphere in Las Vegas—it checks all the display boxes.