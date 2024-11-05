On Image Matters: USSI Global

AVT Question: Please share your insight on what end users need to know about today’s displays, applications, content, cost of ownership, flexibility, and what to expect from future tech.

Thought Leader: Amanda Flynn, Chief Revenue Officer at USSI Global

In commercial AV, we typically view the display as the delivery vehicle for informational content, and this is especially true inside meeting and learning environments. It’s also true that displays have grown more versatile in ways that lend to more dynamic content presentation for audiences. On the one hand, a higher density of pixels allows us to produce sharper images at higher resolutions and to fit more content on the screen. Faster refresh rates have enhanced the consumer experience—particularly on video walls and larger dvLED displays in public spaces where businesses and advertisers are working to draw in larger, more engaged audiences.

The better the content, the more targeted the campaign, and the more dynamic the presentation—the more effectively the display will hold consumers’ attention for a greater timespan." —Amanda Flynn, Chief Revenue Officer at USSI Global

The display has also evolved in ways that give back to the organization. While that sounds odd on the surface, the display is an essential part of the ecosystem for gathering intel on the performance of your digital content and DOOH campaigns. That is especially true in public settings such as retail environments, where cameras capture an audience’s response to their message. The better the content, the more targeted the campaign, and the more dynamic the presentation—the more effectively the display will hold consumers’ attention for a greater timespan.

By working with a display technology that allows users to present content in a legible, comprehensible, and compelling format—and surrounding that display with peripherals that capture, process, and return demographics, dwell times, and behavioral data—businesses can more effectively make decisions regarding advertisements, menu items, and other elements that benefit the business and audience alike.