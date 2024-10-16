On Image Matters: Haivision

AVT Question: Please share your insight on what end users need to know about today’s displays, applications, content, cost of ownership, flexibility, and what to expect from future tech.

Thought Leader: Aaron Leiker, Vice President of Operation Centers at Haivision

In today’s rapidly evolving threat landscape, the need for robust and responsive security operations centers (SOCs) has never been more critical. These centers are critical in safeguarding vital assets, from physical infrastructure to sensitive data. Yet, establishing a high-functioning SOC has many challenges, from sourcing skilled talent to ensuring the seamless integration of security tools and maintaining adaptability in the face of new threats. At Haivision, we recognize that the solution lies in creating environments where technology amplifies human expertise, making teams more efficient and reducing the risk of burnout.

The effectiveness of a SOC hinges on the synergy of its security tools. In many centers, the challenge lies in connecting these systems into a cohesive unit. Haivision Command 360 allows you not just to view content on the video wall display, but to also control and manage what you see, deciding which feeds are displayed, how they are displayed, and who can see them.

In the face of ever-changing security threats, SOCs must be built on a foundation of flexibility and adaptability. Featuring simple controls, streamlined workflows, and a straightforward user interface that makes video management easy, Command 360 facilitates the seamless integration of new tools and technologies, enabling SOCs to pivot quickly in response to emerging threats. By offering a platform that emphasizes ease of use, integration, and adaptability, we lay the groundwork for future-proof operations. Our agnostic approach to content display and control ensures that regardless of the technological landscape, your SOC remains at the cutting edge.

For enterprises and public safety organizations relying on operation centers today, the stakes could not be higher. As we navigate this complex terrain, Haivision stands as a beacon of innovation and expertise, ready to empower SOCs to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow head-on. Our vision is clear: to create environments where technology and talent converge to improve situational awareness and increase critical response time.