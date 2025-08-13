IHSE Launches New Draco XStreme Extender Series

IHSE USA unveiled the Draco XStreme series. This new product line is based on a next-generation hardware platform and represents a fundamental shift in design, combining enhanced performance with maximum flexibility and long-term sustainability. The new extender series supports video resolutions ranging from Full HD up to 8K and is engineered for seamless integration with both proprietary and future IP-based transmission technologies.

[KVM: The Need for Speed]

At the heart of this platform lies the JPEG XS codec co-developed with the Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits. The Draco XStreme series enables visually lossless video without any frame drops, up to 16-bits of deep color, HDR support, less than 1 millisecond per frame of video transmission latency, and frame rates of up to 480 fps all on JPEG XS, a widely accepted codec standard in AV and broadcasting.

"With the introduction of the Draco XStreme series, IHSE sets a new benchmark for the industry," said Gregory Lenczycki, COO of IHSE USA. "The new series features the latest hardware components, delivering exceptional performance while maintaining low power consumption, which is an essential factor for long-term availability and future-proof video and signal transmission."

The series was designed with the ability to transmit high-resolution, low-latency video signals with reduced infrastructure requirements. For instance, users can transmit 4K60 signals over a standard 1 GB network without visible loss in image quality. This not only reduces energy consumption but also simplifies system architecture, resulting in total project cost savings.

IHSE is launching its first Dual-Head 4K60 Extender, capable of transmitting two 4K60 video signals over a single cable. Additionally, the company is releasing a Single-Head 4K60 Extender that operates over a 1 GB link for even greater video transmission efficiency.