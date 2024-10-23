On Image Matters: HDBaseT Alliance

AVT Question: Please share your insight on what end users need to know about today’s displays, applications, content, cost of ownership, flexibility, and what to expect from future tech.

Thought Leader: Effi Goldstein, President of the HDBaseT Alliance

The professional AV industry is witnessing a significant shift towards video conferencing displays in wider aspect ratios like 21:9 and 32:9 to go along with the traditional 16:9 format.

As the UC&C space and technology adoption continues to develop, the trend in widescreen layouts accommodating both video and content, as well as additional meeting information in a single frame, is really gaining momentum as they offer an even more seamless experience while reducing the need for multiple screens." —Effi Goldstein, President of the HDBaseT Alliance

Initially, hybrid conference room setups featured a single widescreen monitor that, over time, expanded into two, allowing for both meeting participants and shared content to be seen simultaneously. The result was greater meeting equity and more dynamic hybrid meetings for participants. However, as the UC&C space and technology adoption continues to develop, the trend in widescreen layouts accommodating both video and content, as well as additional meeting information in a single frame, is really gaining momentum as they offer an even more seamless experience while reducing the need for multiple screens. While many soft codec software solutions already support these advanced layouts, installers and integrators cannot assume that their video distribution infrastructure automatically supports all these different screen setups as well. Therefore, it’s critical to verify the compatibility and flexibility of the room’s signal distribution equipment with these different aspect ratios and configurations to avoid potential issues during implementation.