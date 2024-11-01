On Image Matters: Draper

AVT Question: Please share your insight on what end users need to know about today’s displays, applications, content, cost of ownership, flexibility, and what to expect from future tech.

Thought Leader: Grant Wylie, Director of AVMS, and Product Management at Draper

In this fast-paced world, our AV customers seem to want everything yesterday. But some things can’t be rushed to a successful outcome. One of those things is designing and manufacturing a custom LED video wall mounting solution.

A thorough, correctly executed custom design and manufacturing project can take anywhere from 10 to 14 weeks to complete. It requires a multi-step process with precise implementation and quality checks at each step to create the right quality solution for each application. This process includes, first, an order/PO receipt. Next, comes the kickoff meeting, where the project manager brings together the stakeholders to determine project goals, resources and support required, and project timeline. Third in the process is the design solution, where engineers develop a custom design.

Fourth, the drawing is presented to the client for design approval; followed by a professional engineer reviewing the design to ensure it is both safe in application conditions and in compliance with local codes. Next, any required changes are made and the design is released for production; parts are custom-manufactured to meet specifications within tight tolerances; and the custom structure is assembled at the manufacturing facility to verify form, fit, and function.

Each piece is then carefully packed for safety and ease of removal and use on the job site, at which point assembly of the custom structure, attachment of the displays, and precise adjustment can occur. Often, the project must be commissioned before it is considered complete.

Providing a safe, high-quality custom mounting solution is more than collecting parts and pieces and shipping them to a job site for modification and assembly; it requires careful planning and patience. The end result is worth the attention to detail.