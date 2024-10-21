On Image Matters: Carousel Digital Signage

AVT Question: Please share your insight on what end users need to know about today’s displays, applications, content, cost of ownership, flexibility, and what to expect from future tech.

Thought Leader: Cullen Gross, Sales Engineer at Carousel Digital Signage

Display technology continues to diversify in ways that help our customers more effectively tell their stories through digital signage. One of our goals at Carousel Digital Signage is to help our customers enhance their organizational communication by reaching people where they work, gather, and learn. Increasingly, our conversations lead to how corporate, education, and other businesses can reach more endpoints, both within and beyond the walls of their facilities. That means understanding how to interface your digital signage with commercial and personal devices. When it comes down to it, any screen can ultimately become a display on your digital signage network.

As a CMS supplier, one of our main objectives is to ensure that content users create, manage, and deliver through our system presents cleanly on any display. While an increasing number of organizations adopt an assortment of display technologies, the options can be a lot for the end user to absorb. We recommend that tech managers partner with systems integrators or consultants to confirm how different screen sizes, orientations, pixel pitches, heights, and viewing distances contribute to the visual element of their communication initiatives. These professional insights are valuable to both the CMS supplier and the end customer when the time comes, in order to develop content strategies that translate to a lively and engaging digital signage experience.

A second and equally important aspect is how the transition from legacy to cloud-based signage applications benefits the total cost of ownership of the digital signage network. While displays and digital signage software are typically sourced through different suppliers, migrating from hardware servers to cloud networking substantially reduces the costs and complexity of IT systems management. For customers who have hesitated to scale the number of endpoints in their networks, migration to the cloud will make the costs of scaling far more attractive for customers working with modest budgets.