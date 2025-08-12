Kinly Merges with Yorktel

Yorktel, along with portfolio company One Equity Partners has signed an agreement to combine with Kinly to merge the two firms into a workplace experience and collaboration provider with expanded reach. This strategic merger will significantly accelerate global growth and expand next-generation systems integration capabilities with a larger talent base and portfolio of managed services and technology offerings. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory and other approvals.

(Image credit: Kinly)

“This acquisition is an intentional step forward to grow with purpose and is an example of what is still to come as we pursue our strategy and deliver advanced solutions to our global clients,” said Ken Scaturro, CEO of Yorktel. “We are committed to leading the next wave of agentic transformation—simplifying operations, reducing complexity, and empowering organizations to work smarter all while improving the customer experience.”

The addition of Kinly’s operations, workforce, and client base will enhance Yorktel’s ability to meet the evolving needs of enterprise and public sector clients across the globe. “Merging with Yorktel marks an exciting next chapter for our team and customers,” said Tom Martin, CEO of Kinly. “Our organizations are aligned in values, strategy, and a relentless focus on delivering exceptional outcomes for our clients. Together, we will drive innovation, provide great opportunities to our employees and partners, and create even more value in a rapidly changing collaboration market.”

Together, the merged company will serve over 2,500 clients across 27 global locations, with more than 1,600 employees, including 900-plus industry-specialist accreditations. This expanded scale elevates the ability to deliver truly global managed services, from on-site support and proactive monitoring to remote management, cloud voice, and AV lifecycle services, with greater consistency, capacity, and speed. Clients will benefit from broader geographic coverage, unified service operations, and an enhanced portfolio of AV, UCC, and UCaaS solutions, all backed by a commitment to ISO-certified security practices.

“We are proud to support the combination of Yorktel and Kinly, allowing both companies to be more relevant and valuable to their customers through their combined offerings in the continuously evolving AV space,” said Carlo Padovano, partner at OEP.