On Image Matters: Sharp

AVT Question: Please share your insight on what end users need to know about today’s displays, applications, content, cost of ownership, flexibility, and what to expect from future tech.

Thought Leader: Keith Yanke, Vice President of Product Marketing and Solutions at Sharp

The evolution of digital displays has led to significant advancements in performance, versatility, and interactivity. Large-format displays and direct-view LEDs now offer immersive experiences that captivate audiences, creating more engaging and memorable experiences, and significantly boosting the effectiveness of digital signage. Advancements in laser projection extend applications beyond traditional settings like classrooms/meeting rooms, creating engaging interactive and entertainment experiences.

Today’s professional displays are versatile, catering to needs such as digital signage, presentations, collaboration, infotainment, and more. Projector innovations enable new immersive experiences, while dvLED technology is achieving smaller pixel pitches for close-up viewing with reduced power consumption. Additionally, ePaper displays provide a zero-power solution for digital content.

Modern display solutions offer high-resolution video capabilities to enhance user engagement and collaboration. Collaborative use cases have specific requirements that differ by type and budget. Displays like the AQUOS BOARD, with its intuitive multi-touch technologies, provide options to ensure an optimal experience tailored to the application, environment, and user interaction.

Today’s advanced displays support greater content delivery methods, including HDMI, DisplayPort, USB, and wireless connections. Many integrate SoC technology and OPS/SDM slots, offering customers greater flexibility when bringing their concepts to life.

There’s a growing emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency, highlighted by advancements in dvLED technology and energy-saving features. ePaper displays are leading the way in energy-efficient signage, consuming zero watts of power during playback and minimal power when content changes. As this technology becomes more affordable, it will perform even better in ambient lighting, offer larger screen sizes, and enable tiling, all while providing significant cost savings due to its low energy consumption.