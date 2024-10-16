On Image Matters: Planar

AVT Question: Please share your insight on what end users need to know about today’s displays, applications, content, cost of ownership, flexibility, and what to expect from future tech.

Thought Leader: Robert Detwiler, Senior Director of Product Management and Training at Planar

While LED was once limited to select markets and applications, the technology is becoming increasingly popular and accessible as price points come down and advancements enable simplified setup, use, and maintenance. This means we’re seeing more customers who were previously restricted to projection or tiled LCD technologies implement LED for the very first time. Further, with a greater variety of LED display products available than ever before, customers are not only taking their installations to new heights, but they’re also able to find a solution for nearly every need.

Premium solutions with the finest pixel pitches are setting a new standard in close-up viewing and delivering more brightness while consuming less power. Pre-packaged, portable displays allow even less familiar customers to deploy video walls in a matter of hours and utilize the product in multiple locations within the same day. Bendable modules are being used to create more concave and convex curved video walls that stop crowds in their tracks. This includes unique shapes such as halos, arches, and columns, which can also be paired with touch capability to create engaging, interactive experiences. High-bright, fine-pitch outdoor solutions are delivering even higher detail imagery in direct sunlight, as well as high-ambient-light indoor spaces, while providing peace of mind with features designed to withstand harsh weather.

As LED grows and new innovations emerge, we’re excited to see the technology land in the hands of more customers and power more impactful visual experiences that are easier to deploy.