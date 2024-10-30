On Image Matters: Black Box

AVT Question: Please share your insight on what end users need to know about today’s displays, applications, content, cost of ownership, flexibility, and what to expect from future tech.

Thought Leader: Eric Farkas, Senior Product Engineer at Black Box

Before investing in new displays, end users should consider four key factors: construction, size, computing power, and versatility. While cost is certainly an important factor, these considerations can help users to reduce TCO while improving reliability and uptime.

Construction is a vital consideration because it can help the end user avoid the need for multiple display replacements and the downtime they cause. Commercial and consumer display technologies are suited to different applications. What end users should know before making their choice is that consumer displays support longer duty cycles, offer better cooling methods, are easier to clean, are more ruggedized, and support external control (USB, RS232, Ethernet, et cetera).

Modern displays incorporate computing power, or embedded computing which can be leveraged in applications such as digital signage and AV distribution at little or no extra cost." —Eric Farkas, Senior Product Engineer at Black Box

Size matters as well. Large-format screens have become prevalent in the marketplace, and these displays are often equivalent in size to traditional 2-by-2 video walls. As a result, they can be leveraged as video walls with technologies such as digital signage and multiviewers. End users working with these larger screens can simplify installation by eliminating the need to carefully align and calibrate multiple displays to work as one.

Modern displays incorporate computing power, or embedded computing. These smart display technologies can be leveraged in applications such as digital signage and AV distribution at little or no extra cost. Often, the cost delta on these displays is smaller than purchasing an add-on digital signage player, set-top box, or AV receiver unit. Understanding the possible ways to leverage this technology, end users can positively impact project budgets while reducing points of failure.

Displays now can be embedded everywhere, not just mounted on stands, brackets, or hangers. This versatility requires a different way of thinking when it comes to leveraging space. Walls, windows, outside surfaces, vending, point of sale, and other high-visibility surfaces can be leveraged for messaging, advertising, or entertainment.