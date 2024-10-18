On Image Matters: Jupiter Systems

AVT Question: Please share your insight on what end users need to know about today’s displays, applications, content, cost of ownership, flexibility, and what to expect from future tech.

Thought Leader: Charles Montoya, Senior Director of Enterprise Displays at Jupiter Systems

The digital signage display sector is at the forefront of a significant shift in the AV industry, driving manufacturers to develop products that not only lower energy consumption but also deliver performance equal to or better than legacy systems.

When we think about digital signage, it’s clear that these displays are the most recognizable and visible to the general public. Whether it’s public advertisements, shopping mall window displays, or building-sized video walls, these installations capture the most attention. However, they are also the first to face public scrutiny regarding energy usage.

So, how can AV manufacturers strike a balance? How can they produce high-quality hardware that grabs attention while ensuring that energy consumption meets today’s stringent standards? The solution lies in creating a win-win scenario for both the end users and the environment.

Manufacturers have two key approaches to tackle this challenge. First, they can offer end-users more pixel space and larger screens with the same energy consumption as older, less efficient displays. For example, what once required two LCD displays can now be achieved with a single, more advanced unit.

Second, in cases where space constraints limit the size of the display, manufacturers must innovate. This is where advanced technologies like MicroLED COB (Chip on Board) come into play. These technologies provide better performance, higher luminosity with lower energy consumption, and cooler installations—also reducing HVAC demands in indoor settings.

Jupiter Systems is at the cutting edge of this evolution, offering a wide range of display products that help end users invest in energy-efficient solutions without sacrificing performance.