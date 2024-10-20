On Image Matters: Absen

AVT Question: Please share your insight on what end users need to know about today’s displays, applications, content, cost of ownership, flexibility, and what to expect from future tech.

Thought Leader: Marcus Leclerc, Key Account Manager at Absen

When planning their next purchases, AV/IT decision-makers should be mindful of several key trends in the industry—particularly in the realms of interactive, touch-enabled, and immersive technologies.

First, the integration of AI-driven analytics and real-time data collection is becoming crucial, enabling more personalized and responsive user experiences. This is especially relevant in interactive and touch-enabled systems where user engagement can be tracked and optimized. Second, the growing importance of seamless integration with existing IT infrastructures means that compatibility and interoperability should be top considerations, ensuring smooth operation across different platforms and devices. Third, the rise of hybrid work and learning environments has increased the demand for flexible and adaptable solutions, such as immersive displays and virtual collaboration tools.

These systems not only enhance engagement but also provide scalable options for both in-person and remote interactions. Lastly, sustainability and energy efficiency are increasingly critical, with more companies prioritizing eco-friendly options that reduce overall environmental impact. As these trends continue to evolve, staying updated and prioritizing future-proof technologies will be essential for maintaining a competitive edge and meeting diverse user needs.